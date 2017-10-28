His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump laments 'very little reporting' on economic growth
President Trump complained Saturday that there has been "very little reporting about the GREAT GDP numbers" showing that the economy grew at an annual rate of 3% in the third quarter.
"Best consecutive [quarters] in years!" Trump tweeted.
The Commerce Department reported Friday that the July-September advance in the gross domestic product — the country's total output of goods and services — followed a 3.1% rise in the second quarter. It marked the first time in three years that growth has hit at least 3% for two consecutive quarters.
In a tweet sent minutes later, Trump thanked President Carter for suggesting during an interview that the news media have been overly critical of Trump.
“I think the media have been harder on Trump than any other president certainly that I’ve known about,” Carter said during the interview with the New York Times published last Saturday. “I think they feel free to claim that Trump is mentally deranged and everything else without hesitation.”
Carter also expressed a desire to work with the Trump administration on diplomatic solutions with North Korea.
Later Saturday morning, Trump tweeted a video clip of remarks on the opioid epidemic earlier he delivered Thursday.
In his accompanying message, Trump encouraged Americans to participate in a drug takeback day, during which the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration partners with local police departments to hold drop-off events where people can dispose of unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs.
Trump followed up Saturday afternoon with tweets repeating a statement he issued Friday on the release of government files related to the assassination of President Kennedy:
Trump also thanked law enforcement and rescue personnel in a Saturday afternoon tweet:
Trump's tweets on Saturday were a departure from his headline-generating social media messages earlier in the week, in which he denounced the NFL for not forcing players to stand during the national anthem, attacked a pair of Republican senators who criticized him and a Democratic megadonor who called for his impeachment, and revisited campaign-related allegations against Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.
Trump did not address reports – first by CNN, followed by the Wall Street Journal, Reuters and NBC News – that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved charges against at least one person in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible coordination with members of Trump's campaign team.
The reports, which cited anonymous sources, did not identify the person or people charged. Nor did they specify the nature of the charges, which were reportedly filed Friday and placed under seal.
In addition to the question of Russian election meddling and possible collusion, Mueller also is believed to be investigating whether Trump obstructed an FBI investigation into the matter by firing former FBI Director James B. Comey.
Trump appeared to hit out at Mueller's investigation on Friday, tweeting, "It is now commonly agreed, after many months of COSTLY looking, that there was NO collusion between Russia and Trump." The president went on to accuse Hillary Clinton of colluding with Russia instead.
