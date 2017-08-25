His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
In early-morning tweets, Trump praises his administration and promotes a book
President Trump doled out accolades early Friday in a string of tweets praising his new chief of staff, his administration's accomplishments and a book billed as an effort to end "political correctness."
Trump first tweeted that John Kelly, the new chief of staff, "is doing a fantastic job."
Kelly, a retired general, took over for former Republican Party Chairman Reince Priebus, who was ousted earlier this summer in a shakeup at the White House.
In a tweet minutes later, Trump wrote that "few, if any" administrations have accomplished as much as his within seven months. The president listed among his achievements the confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee, the unwinding of regulations and undefined gains when it comes to the U.S. military and its fight against terrorism.
Although he campaigned on pulling back U.S. involvement overseas, Trump announced plans Monday to send additional troops to Afghanistan. That means the president has now increased the military’s role in every combat theater he inherited — Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Somalia, as well as Afghanistan.
Trump's tweet also listed among his accomplishments "bills passed," but his administration has yet to achieve a major legislative win. The Republican effort to repeal the nation's healthcare law died in the Senate, and promises to unveil a tax code overhaul have so far gone unfulfilled.
Trump barely mentioned tax reform Tuesday night while speaking at a rally in Phoenix. Instead, he promised to go to the mat for federal funding for his own campaign promise, the U.S-Mexico border wall, even threatening a government shutdown for money he previously said would come from Mexico.
It is not a priority widely shared by members of his party in Congress, but Trump has appeared increasingly estranged from Republican leaders.
Trump also tweeted what appeared to be a complimentary quote from a book called "Retaking America," which author Nick Adams has described as an effort to advocate against "political correctness."
Adams was deputy mayor of Sydney before immigrating to the U.S. and becoming a conservative pundit who comments mostly on immigration issues.
In March, Trump promoted another title written by Adams, tweeting that it was "a must read."
–This post contains reporting from the Associated Press, Brian Bennett, Noah Bierman, Lisa Mascaro and Alex Wigglesworth