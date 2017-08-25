In early-morning tweets, Trump praises his administration and promotes a book

President Trump doled out accolades early Friday in a string of tweets praising his new chief of staff, his administration's accomplishments and a book billed as an effort to end "political correctness." Trump first tweeted that John Kelly, the new chief of staff, "is doing a fantastic job."

Kelly, a retired general, took over for former Republican Party Chairman Reince Priebus, who was ousted earlier this summer in a shakeup at the White House. In a tweet minutes later, Trump wrote that "few, if any" administrations have accomplished as much as his within seven months. The president listed among his achievements the confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee, the unwinding of regulations and undefined gains when it comes to the U.S. military and its fight against terrorism.

Although he campaigned on pulling back U.S. involvement overseas, Trump announced plans Monday to send additional troops to Afghanistan. That means the president has now increased the military’s role in every combat theater he inherited — Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Somalia, as well as Afghanistan. Trump's tweet also listed among his accomplishments "bills passed," but his administration has yet to achieve a major legislative win. The Republican effort to repeal the nation's healthcare law died in the Senate, and promises to unveil a tax code overhaul have so far gone unfulfilled. Trump barely mentioned tax reform Tuesday night while speaking at a rally in Phoenix. Instead, he promised to go to the mat for federal funding for his own campaign promise, the U.S-Mexico border wall, even threatening a government shutdown for money he previously said would come from Mexico. It is not a priority widely shared by members of his party in Congress, but Trump has appeared increasingly estranged from Republican leaders. Trump also tweeted what appeared to be a complimentary quote from a book called "Retaking America," which author Nick Adams has described as an effort to advocate against "political correctness."