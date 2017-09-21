His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line.
Trump lauds king of Jordan after meeting
|Associated Press
President Trump and the king of Jordan vowed Wednesday to continue working together to fight terrorism in the Middle East.
Trump touted the ties between the two nations, saying, "Never has the relationship been better than it is right now." He also praised King Abdullah II's efforts to take in a wave of refugees from war-torn Syria.
In turn, the king praised the two nations' "special relationship" and denounced terrorism as "a scourge around the world."
The meeting was the first of several scheduled for Trump on Wednesday in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
Earlier in the day, Trump touted his busy itinerary in a tweet, to which he appended his slogans "America First" and "Make America Great Again."
The president also tweeted thanks to a supporter who called him "a winner" and wrote, "No matter what the haters say, he’s actually making this country great again!"