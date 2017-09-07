His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump hails Kuwait's efforts to mediate Qatar crisis
|Associated Press
President Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region.
At a White House news conference with Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jabbar al Sabah, Trump said he appreciated the emir's thus-far unsuccessful bid to end the dispute between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.
Trump applauded Kuwait's "critical contributions to regional stability" but also repeated an offer to mediate himself, particularly between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and the UAE. He suggested that a deal would be "worked out very quickly" if he became personally involved.
Trump said that all of the countries involved — members of the Gulf Cooperation Council — are "essential partners" with the United States in efforts to crack down on extremism, including the fight against the Islamic State miltant group. "We will be most successful with a united GCC," he said. "We will send a strong message to both terrorist organizations and regional aggressors that they cannot win."
The president's comments came after he sent conflicting signals about where he stands on the dispute. Trump initially appeared to side with Saudi Arabia, but then instructed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to support the Kuwaiti mediation effort.
Still, the dispute has dragged on for more than three months even after Tillerson shuttled between the parties in July and dispatched two other U.S. envoys to bolster the 88-year-old Kuwaiti emir's initiative.