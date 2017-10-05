His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump praises Vegas shooting victims after visit
President Trump praised those dealing with the aftermath of a shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas that left at least 58 people dead.
Trump's tweet came the day after he visited Vegas to meet with victims of Sunday's shooting, as well as law enforcement and medical personnel who assisted the dying and injured.
Minutes later, the president thanked a supporter who had tweeted that Trump and his team were "faithfully and diligently MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"