His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump praises Toyota and Mazda plan for U.S. plant
President Trump highlighted positive news about the U.S. economy Friday morning in a series of tweets.
The president first trumpeted the announcement Friday that Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. plan to spend $1.6 billion to jointly build an auto manufacturing plant in the United States.
Toyota said that it changed its plan to make Corollas at a plant in Guanajuato, Mexico, now under construction, and instead will produce Tacoma pickups there.
Trump had criticized Toyota for taking auto production and jobs to Mexico. With the investment, the automakers can hope to prove they are good American corporate citizens and appease the Trump administration's concerns about jobs moving overseas.
Trump also issued a reminder of last week's announcement that Foxconn, the Taiwanese maker of Apple Inc.’s iPhone, will build its first American factory in Wisconsin to produce liquid-crystal display panels that would represent one of the largest investments by a foreign company in the U.S.
Trump concluded the string of early-morning tweets by vowing to do away with more financial regulations and pledging that his administration is "working hard" on its promised tax code overhaul.
But his comments came as he and the Republicans who control Congress left Washington for their separate August breaks.
Theirs is a marriage on the rocks, an estrangement that bodes ill for the party’s ambitious agenda going forward. Lawmakers and the president blame each other for the failure over six months to make progress on promises made to conservative voters in one election after the other, notably the vow to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare.
Looking ahead, it is increasingly apparent that Republican lawmakers doubt whether Trump can lead on overhauling the tax code or enacting an infrastructure plan, which is another priority atop the president’s agenda.
– This post contains reporting from the Associated Press, David Pierson, Lisa Mascaro, Brian Bennett and Noah Bierman