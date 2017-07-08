"I appreciate the things that you have done relative to the very substantial problem that we all face in North Korea," Trump told Xi during the meeting, which took place on the final day of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

But he appeared to soften his rhetoric during a sit-down Saturday with Chinese President Xi Jinping .

President Trump has voiced his frustration in recent days that China hasn't done more, suggesting he may take steps of his own.

The Trump administration has tried to press Beijing to rein in North Korea , a major trading partner of China, and halt Kim Jong Un's development of nuclear weapons before they can threaten U.S. territory.

North Korea's successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile was a milestone in its long-term effort to build a missile that could carry a nuclear warhead to attack the United States.

The Trump administration wants China to fully enforce international sanctions intended to starve Pyongyang of revenue for its nuclear and missile programs. But Trump has been dissatisfied with China's response.

Earlier in the week, he vented on Twitter that trade between China and North Korea had grown nearly 40% at the start of 2017. "So much for China working with us - but we had to give it a try!"

Trump officials said later that the president hadn't given up on the relationship.

Trade was also a key part of the discussions. The Trump administration is investigating the possibility of putting new barriers on steel imports based on national security considerations, a move that could target China, which has flooded international markets with cheap steel exports.

"Many things have happened that have led to trade imbalances and we're going to turn that around," Trump said during the meeting with Xi. Trump said he wanted a new arrangement that is "equitable" and "reciprocal."