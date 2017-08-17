His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump says he's taking 'many meetings' at his golf club in New Jersey
|Associated Press
President Trump assured the public that he planned to work during the remainder of his time at his New Jersey golf club.
Trump tweeted Thursday morning that he would take meetings in Bedminster, N.J. He returned there Wednesday to resume his 17-day "working vacation" after brief visits to Washington and New York.
Trump planned to meet separately Thursday at his golf club with Linda McMahon, the administrator of the Small Business Administration, and Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a longtime Trump supporter.
Trump also prepared for an unusual meeting Friday at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland with his national security team to discuss strategy for South Asia, including India, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Vice President Mike Pence was cutting short a long-planned Latin America tour to attend the meeting.
That came as fallout continued over Trump's response to violence in Charlottesville, Va., where a woman was killed when she was hit by a car on Saturday while protesting a white supremacist rally.
Though out of public view, Trump sought to make his voice heard on Twitter as he found himself increasingly under siege and alone while fanning the controversy over race and politics toward a full-fledged national conflagration.
In other tweets Thursday morning, the president attacked two Republican senators and the news media, deepened his defense of Confederate war memorials, condemned an attack in Barcelona, Spain, and repeated a widely discredited anecdote about a U.S. Army general's treatment of Muslim prisoners.