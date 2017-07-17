His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, July 17
President Trump tweeted about:
- A fresh defense of his son, Donald Trump Jr., from criticism stemming from his disclosure that he met during the 2016 campaign with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer
- A push for Republicans to immediately repeal the Affordable Care Act, then start from scratch on a replacement, which came amid the collapse of the latest GOP healthcare bill, as two more Republican senators announced their opposition to their party's plan
Trump did not tweet about:
- His administration's plan to formally certify by a midnight deadline that Iran is in compliance with the restrictions on its nuclear program imposed under a 2015 deal negotiated with the United States, five other nations and the European Union, despite Trump's promise on the campaign trail to "rip up" the deal
- His administration's unveiling of its highly anticipated plans for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, explicitly stating that its key objective is to reduce the trade deficit with Canada and Mexico — an aim that most economists say is misguided as the focus of a trade policy
- The Department of Homeland Security's announcement of a one-time increase of 15,000 additional visas for low-wage, seasonal workers for the remainder of this fiscal year, a seeming about-face from Trump's "Hire American" rhetoric
- A nonprofit watchdog's announcement that the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to turn over visitor logs for Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in response to a lawsuit filed by the group