L.A. Now
Former USC medical school dean no longer seeing patients; Pasadena police discipline officer
Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Monday, July 17

President Trump sits in a fire truck as Vice President Mike Pence stands beside it during a "Made in America" product showcase at the White House on Monday, July 17, 2017. (Michael Reynolds / EPA)
President Trump sits in a fire truck as Vice President Mike Pence stands beside it during a "Made in America" product showcase at the White House on Monday, July 17, 2017. (Michael Reynolds / EPA)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • A fresh defense of his son, Donald Trump Jr., from criticism stemming from his disclosure that he met during the 2016 campaign with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer
  • A push for Republicans to immediately repeal the Affordable Care Act, then start from scratch on a replacement, which came amid the collapse of the latest GOP healthcare bill, as two more Republican senators announced their opposition to their party's plan

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
72°