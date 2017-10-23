Trump tweets new attack on NFL as players continue to protest during anthem

President Trump denounced the league Monday morning, tweeting that the players had showed "total disrespect to our Flag & Country."

Days after the NFL declined to change its rule on the national anthem , about two dozen players protested around the league Sunday.

Associated Press journalists counted 22 players protesting during the anthems in some way before day games. Some took a knee, others sat on the bench, stayed in the tunnel or raised a fist.

Just one player appeared to protest visibly during the early games Sunday, with Rams linebacker Robert Quinn raising his fist during the national anthem, then bringing it down before "God Save the Queen" before playing Arizona in London.

On Sept. 25, days after Trump said players should be fired for protesting during the anthem, more than 200 players protested.

The Seahawks and 49ers had the most protesters on Sunday.

Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett and seven Seahawks teammates did not stand during the anthem before their game with the New York Giants.

In San Francisco, about a half-dozen 49ers knelt. They were led by Eric Reid, Marquise Goodwin, rookie linebacker Reuben Foster, Eli Harold, Adrian Colbert and K'waun Williams. All the Dallas Cowboys stood, but defensive tackle David Irving raised his fist after the anthem ended.

A group of 11 owners and more than a dozen players met for more than two hours Tuesday at the league's headquarters. Among the topics discussed was enhancing the players' platforms for speaking out on social issues. The NFL's policy on the national anthem was not changed.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and several owners said Wednesday that changing the language from "should stand" to "must stand" was not discussed at the league's fall meetings.