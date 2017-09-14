His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump denies reaching a final agreement on DACA
In his first comments since Congress' top two Democrats announced Wednesday night that a deal had been reached to help so-called Dreamers, President Trump denied a final agreement was made concerning the young immigrants.
Responding to heavy criticism from conservatives that he was backing away from his promise to build a wall along the Mexican border, Trump insisted that "massive border security" would need to be part of any agreement.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco said Wednesday night that Trump had agreed to legislation that would revive the Obama administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which Trump recently decided to terminate. In exchange, the Democrats said they agreed to unspecified border security measures, though not including funding for the wall.
Trump also emphasized in his tweets the need to help Dreamers.
Whether a bill actually can pass — getting by the multiple minefields that have exploded immigration agreements repeatedly over the last 15 years — remains to be seen.
On Capitol Hill, many Republicans who have opposed immigration measures in the past suggested they might go along now in deference to Trump.
But news that Trump was negotiating a deal on DACA with Pelosi and Schumer generated a furious response from some of the president’s most ardent supporters.
– This post contains reporting from staff writers Edmund Sanders, Lisa Mascaro, Brian Bennett and David Lauter