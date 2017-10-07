His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump heads to North Carolina for fundraiser
President Trump wrote that he was headed to North Carolina on Saturday in a tweet assuring the public that "big progress" was being made "on many fronts!"
The president was headlining a fundraiser on Saturday night in Greensboro to benefit his Trump Victory joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee.
The event was expected to raise $2 million, with donors paying up to $35,000 per couple to serve as co-hosts.
It wasn't immediately clear what Trump meant by his reference to "big progress."
In remarks Saturday evening on the South Lawn before his trip, Trump said that he was willing to consider "a temporary deal" with Democrats on healthcare. The comments echoed a tweet Trump sent earlier in the day.
Before his departure, Trump also repeated his assertion that trying to negotiate with North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs is a waste of time, tweeting, "Only one thing will work!"