Trump accuses news media of overlooking importance of North Korea sanctions
|Associated Press
Hours after slamming the "fake news" media in a slew of early morning tweets, President Trump accused reporters of overlooking the importance of the United Nations Security Council's unanimous approval Saturday of new sanctions on North Korea.
The sanctions, which were a response to North Korea's ballistic and nuclear missile programs, would ban the country from exporting many of its most lucrative products, slicing $1 billion from its total annual exports of $3 billion, the State Department said.
Trump tweeted after discussing North Korea with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was in the Philippines for a regional conference.
White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said Monday that Trump had an hourlong call with Tillerson and Chief of Staff John F. Kelly.
With Trump demanding full and speedy implementation of the new penalties, Tillerson has laid out a narrow path for the North to return to negotiations that could ultimately see sanctions lifted.
North Korea reacted angrily, vowing to bolster its arsenal and mount revenge against the United States.
Trump recently has redoubled his tweeted attacks on the news media as he seeks to shore up support among conservative and working-class white voters.
A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed his approval rating dipping among whites without college degrees. The support of that demographic group was considered a key driver of his surprise Nov. 8 win.