His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump heads to Hawaii for visit ahead of Asia tour
President Trump tweeted Friday that he was headed to Hawaii, where he was scheduled to make a one-day stop ahead of a five-country tour of Asia.
Trump’s visit to Hawaii was scheduled to last less than 24 hours. He was to arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor/Hickam on Friday afternoon before meeting with military officials at Pacific Command, touring Pearl Harbor and laying a wreath at the Arizona memorial.
Trump planned to spend the night before taking off for Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, where he was set to attend meetings with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders group and the Assn. of Southeast Asian Nations.
–This post contains reporting from Times staff writer Jaweed Kaleem