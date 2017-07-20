His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump touts meeting with Defense Secretary Mattis
|Associated Press
President Trump tweeted video footage of his departure from the Pentagon on Thursday after meeting there with Vice President Mike Pence and Defense Secretary James N. Mattis.
A Pentagon spokeswoman said the roughly two-hour meeting was a "broad overview" that touched on Afghanistan, Pakistan, North Korea and other countries. No decisions were made in the meeting, and there was no talk of timelines, said spokeswoman Dana White.
About two dozen men and women in dress uniform lined both sides of the Chairman's Hallway in the Pentagon. The meeting took place in a secure room colloquially known as "the tank" — where the Joint Chiefs of Staff typically meet. When Trump emerged, he greeted each service member one by one, shaking hands and saying a word or two to each. Pence followed.
In comments to reporters Thursday, Trump avoided providing any specifics on the meeting, which he described as "very good."