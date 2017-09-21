His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Trump sits down with Ukrainian president
President Trump praised Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko after the two leaders sat down Thursday on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
In remarks aired after the meeting, the leaders emphasized economic and security cooperation between the two countries but largely avoided the topic of Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2014 and annexed the Crimean peninsula.
While in Ukraine last month, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis condemned Russia’s attempts to “redraw international borders by force” but stopped short of promising U.S. weapons for Ukraine’s fight against pro-Russia separatists.
Trump's meeting with Poroshenko was one in a series of sit-downs that took place Thursday, including meetings with the leaders of South Korea and Afghanistan.
Later in the evening, Trump tweeted that it had been "a big day" for the United States at the annual General Assembly, which opened Tuesday and was set to continue through Monday.
—This post contains reporting from staff writers W.J. Hennigan and Alex Wigglesworth