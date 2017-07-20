His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump promotes pharmaceutical packaging initiative
President Trump tweeted video footage of his remarks Thursday at a White House event to promote a new packaging initiative announced by specialty glass maker Corning and pharmaceutical companies Merck & Co. and Pfizer Inc.
The three companies have partnered to modernize and expand the manufacturing of pharmaceutical glass packaging in the United States, Trump said.
He said that the initiative is expected to create new jobs, as much of the work had previously been conducted overseas.
The partnership was encouraged by the White House Office of American Innovation, according to a post on the White House blog. The office is led by Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
The announcement came as part of the White House's self-proclaimed "Made in America" week.