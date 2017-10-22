His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump comments on poll that found 46% of voters believe news outlets make up stories about him
Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump commented on a poll showing that 46% of registered voters believe that major news organizations fabricate stories about Trump and his administration.
"It is finally sinking through," Trump tweeted Sunday morning.
The poll was conducted by Morning Consult for Politico earlier this month.
Of the 1,991 voters surveyed, 916 — or 46% — said they believe that the nation's major news organizations fabricate stories about Trump and his administration, and 731 — 37% — said they that believe that news organizations do not. An additional 344 — or 17% — of respondents said they don't know or have no opinion.
The responses were largely split along party lines. Of the Republican voters who responded, 76% said they believe that news outlets make up stories about Trump. Among independent voters, that share fell to 44%, and only 20% of Democrat respondents said they believe that news organizations invent stories about Trump.
Responses to the question also appeared to correlate with voters' level of support for the president. Among the voters polled who also responded that they strongly approve of Trump's job performance, 85% said they believe that news organizations fabricate stories about Trump. Among those who said they strongly disapprove of his performance, just 13% said they hold that belief.