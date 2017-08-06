His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump says he discussed North Korea in call with South Korea's president
|Associated Press
President Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to share concerns about North Korea.
Trump tweeted Sunday night that he'd just wrapped up a phone call with Moon.
The White House said the two leaders discussed the North's recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Trump and Moon "affirmed that North Korea poses a grave and growing direct threat to the United States, South Korea and Japan, as well as to most countries around the world," a statement from the White House said. They committed to fully implementing all relevant resolutions and pledged to urge the international community to do the same, according to the statement.
The two leaders also welcomed the U.N. Security Council's unanimous approval of tough new sanctions on North Korea. Trump also hailed the resolution Saturday just after its passage, tweeting that it would have a "very big financial impact."