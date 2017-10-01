His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump congratulates Americans on Presidents Cup victory
|Associated Press
President Trump issued a congratulatory tweet Sunday after the Americans won the Presidents Cup for the seventh consecutive time.
Trump arrived at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., about 45 minutes before the Americans secured the gold trophy that he was to present to them.
Trump, the honorary chairman of the matches, is the first sitting president to attend on the final day and present the trophy. He dedicated the award to the people who have endured hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.
Before arriving at the private club built on a former landfill, Trump dismissed "politically motivated ingrates" who have questioned his administration's commitment to the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.