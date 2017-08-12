His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
After criticism, Trump sends regards to family of protester killed in Charlottesville
President Trump extended condolences to the family of a woman killed after a car sped into a crowd of people who were protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday. The event was marked by brawls that ended with the governor declaring a state of emergency.
At least 19 others were reported injured in the crash.
Trump's tweet came after he was met with criticism for earlier statements condemning the violence in Charlottesville without mentioning the death of the protester, or that the rally had been organized by white supremacists.
Trump also extended condolences earlier Saturday to the loved ones of two people killed in a police helicopter crash near Charlottesville. Authorities said the crash was connected to the rally, but it wasn't immediately clear how.