Trump touts Puerto Rico cleanup by tweeting video that purports to show what 'fake news' won't
|Alex Wigglesworth and Laura King
President Trump tweeted a video highlighting his administration's post-hurricane recovery effort in Puerto Rico.
In a message accompanying the video Sunday evening, the president appeared to lament what he viewed as a lack of recognition of the federal government's achievements.
"Nobody could have done what I've done for Puerto Rico with so little appreciation," Trump wrote. "So much work!"
The nearly nine-minute video opened with the caption, "What the fake news media will not show you in Puerto Rico."
It went on to feature a variety of federal workers distributing supplies and giving brief interviews about their duties.
The video wrapped up with a slow-motion montage of Trump greeting residents and military personnel during his visit to the hurricane-battered island on Tuesday.
Trump's tweet came as his administration brushed off fresh criticism from the mayor of San Juan over the federal government’s recovery effort in Puerto Rico.
William “Brock” Long, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, on Sunday dismissed the latest pleas for urgent assistance from the mayor, Carmen Yulin Cruz, as “political noise.”
“We filtered out the mayor a long time ago,” Long said on ABC’s “This Week” when asked about a pair of early morning tweets from Cruz, in which she said she had unsuccessfully sought help from FEMA after the power failed at a major hospital.
Last week, Trump in a tweet suggested Cruz is a "politically motivated ingrate." She had made a number of pointed public criticisms of the pace and scope of the federal relief effort after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, wrecking the electricity grid and leaving many of its 3.4 million people desperate for food, water and gasoline.