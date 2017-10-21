Trump shares report on Islamic State defeat in Raqqah

Trump on Saturday tweeted a link to a report from the Hill in which the president hailed the development as a "critical breakthrough" in the United States' campaign to defeat Islamic State.

That came after Kurdish-led forces on Friday declared victory in Raqqah , the extremists' self-declared capital, where they had terrorized the population for four years.

President Trump is portraying the Islamic State group's ouster from its Syrian stronghold as a milestone in the U.S. fight against terrorism and a step toward a political transition and lasting peace in Syria.

That assessment, which Trump also included in a statement released Saturday, runs counter to warnings in recent days from his national security aides that the militants remain fully capable of striking American interests. And there are no signs of an impending political transition, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's government newly strengthened.

In his statement, Trump cited his efforts to empower U.S. military forces on the ground, and repeated his claim that more had been done to defeat the group in recent months "than in the past several years."

The U.S. "will soon transition into a new phase" in Syria, Trump said, and offer support to local security forces. He said the U.S. will back diplomatic negotiations to end the violence, allow refugees to return safely home, and "yield a political transition that honors the will of the Syrian people."

There is no indication, however, that a political transition will come anytime soon.

United Nations-led talks have shown no serious signs of picking up steam. The ouster of Islamic State forces from Raqqah and other parts of Syria has overlapped with the increased influence of Iran and Russia in the country and a stronger hand for Assad, dimming prospects even further for the type of political solution the U.S. has long wanted to see.

And national security officials, including CIA Director Mike Pompeo, have warned that just because Islamic State has been evicted from Raqqah, that doesn't mean the group won't be able to carry out attacks against the U.S.