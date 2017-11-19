His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump prods Senate GOP to pass tax bill
President Trump pressed Republican senators to pass a tax bill in a tweet sent Sunday night.
"Hopefully it will not be long and they do not want to disappoint the American public!" he wrote.
Trump's tweet came three days after the Senate tax bill was approved by the Finance Committee and sent to the full Senate on a party-line 14-12 vote.
But Senate GOP leaders are facing mounting dissent and criticism that their plan favors corporations and the wealthy. An analysis by Congress' bipartisan tax experts on Thursday concluded the Senate plan would raise taxes for some of the poorest Americans by 2021.
At least six Republican senators have yet to declare support for the legislation, leaving the bill's fate far from certain in a chamber the GOP controls by just 52-48. Republicans cannot afford to lose more than two senators on the final vote, which would allow Vice President Mike Pence to cast a tie-breaking vote in his capacity as president of the Senate.
House Republicans approved their own sweeping tax-cut package Thursday, but the Senate plan has key differences and is facing greater hurdles for passage. The White House has so far expressed no preference for either the House or the Senate version.
–This post contains reporting from Times staff writers Lisa Mascaro and Jim Puzzanghera and the Associated Press.