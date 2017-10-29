His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump tweets fresh attacks on Democrats and Hillary Clinton amid reports of looming charges in Russia probe
|Associated Press
President Trump expressed renewed frustration Sunday over the investigations into alleged ties between his campaign associates and Russian government officials, saying on Twitter that the "facts are pouring out" about links to Russia by his former presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.
"DO SOMETHING!" Trump urged in one of six morning tweets.
Despite investigations that found no wrongdoing, Trump has repeatedly pointed to the Obama administration’s approval of the 2010 sale of U.S. uranium mines to a company backed by the Russian government as an example of Clinton helping the Russians.
Trump and his allies have also sought to highlight the revelation, first reported Tuesday by the Washington Post, that research that led to the compilation of a controversial dossier alleging a compromised relationship between Trump and the Kremlin was funded in part by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.
But the investigation into Trump's past that ultimately produced the dossier was actually triggered by a conservative website with strong ties to the Republican establishment, leaders of the website said Friday.
The Washington Free Beacon, which is funded largely by Republican billionaire Paul Singer, confirmed it originally retained the political research firm Fusion GPS during the 2016 election cycle to scour then-candidate Trump's background for negative information, a common political practice known as "opposition research."
The Clinton campaign and the DNC reportedly continued funding Fusion's work after the Free Beacon lost interest.
Trump's tweets Sunday morning followed a CNN report that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in the criminal investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. The report was subsequently confirmed by the Wall Street Journal, Reuters and NBC News.
Trump appeared to suggest that political rivals had seized upon the reports in a bid to divert attention from the GOP effort to push through tax reform.
The president also promised to make another try at overhauling the nation's healthcare law.
U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered with the election to benefit Trump, a finding that Trump has not fully accepted. Mueller is investigating, as are multiple congressional committees.
Ty Cobb, a member of Trump's legal team, sought Sunday to distance the president's tweets from Mueller's investigation.
"Contrary to what many have suggested, the president's comments today are unrelated to the activities of the special counsel, with whom he continues to cooperate," Cobb said in a statement.
–This post contains reporting from Times staff writer Brian Bennett.