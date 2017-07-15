His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, July 15
President Trump tweeted about:
- The stock market
- Recent revelations regarding contacts between Russians and members of his presidential campaign team, which he called a "hoax"
- His weekly address, in which he urged Republican senators to pass healthcare legislation
- His appearance Saturday at his New Jersey golf club for the U.S. Women's Open
- His plan to attend the final round of the Women's Open at his club Sunday
Trump did not tweet about:
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's announcement that he was deferring action on the GOP healthcare legislation due to the absence of Sen. John McCain, who was advised by doctors to remain in Arizona after undergoing surgery for a blood clot
- His appointment of attorney Ty Cobb, a former federal prosecutor who specializes in white-collar crime, as his special counsel to handle the White House's response to the Russia probes
- The disclosure that his reelection campaign made a $50,000 payment last month to the law firm of an attorney who is representing his son, Donald Trump Jr., more than a week before revelations that Trump Jr. had met with a Russian lawyer during the campaign
- A new Washington Post/ABC News poll that found that his support among the American public has declined since the spring and put his approval rating at 36%