His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, July 15

President Trump leaves the 72nd U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Saturday, July 15, 2017. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • The stock market
  • Recent revelations regarding contacts between Russians and members of his presidential campaign team, which he called a "hoax"
  • His weekly address, in which he urged Republican senators to pass healthcare legislation
  • His appearance Saturday at his New Jersey golf club for the U.S. Women's Open
  • His plan to attend the final round of the Women's Open at his club Sunday

Trump did not tweet about:

