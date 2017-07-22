His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, July 22
President Trump tweeted about:
- His accusation that the Washington Post and New York Times are publishing "intelligence leaks"
- His consideration of presidential pardons related to the probe into his campaign's potential collusion with Russia
- His suggestion that those investigating his campaign's potential collusion with Russia should instead probe the activities of James Comey and Hillary Clinton
- His defense of his son, Donald Trump Jr., from criticism stemming from Trump Jr.'s disclosure that he had met during the 2016 campaign with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer
- His defense of his new communications director, who had criticized Trump in the past
- His call for Republican senators to pass healthcare legislation
- His appearance at a commissioning ceremony for the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford
Trump did not tweet about:
- Republican and Democratic House leaders' reaching of a deal on a bill that would sharply limit Trump's ability to suspend or terminate sanctions with Russia