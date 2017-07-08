Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, July 8

President Trump arrives for a working session during the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday, July 8, 2017. (Markus Schreiber / AFP/Getty Images)
President Trump arrives for a working session during the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday, July 8, 2017. (Markus Schreiber / AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • His vow to help Poland's president fight "fake news"
  • His thanks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel for hosting the Group of 20 summit, and to German law enforcement and military forces for protecting participants
  • His "excellent" meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
  • His gratitude toward Bob Dole for releasing a statement praising Trump's trip

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
80°