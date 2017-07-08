His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, July 8
President Trump tweeted about:
- His vow to help Poland's president fight "fake news"
- His thanks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel for hosting the Group of 20 summit, and to German law enforcement and military forces for protecting participants
- His "excellent" meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
- His gratitude toward Bob Dole for releasing a statement praising Trump's trip
Trump did not tweet about:
- A resolution on the Group of 20’s positions published at the end of the summit that singles out the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement
- Merkel's comments criticizing the United States for walking away from the Paris accord and calling for European countries to step into the vacuum that Trump is leaving on the world stage
- Comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who told reporters that he thinks that Trump accepted his face-to-face denials of Russian interference in the U.S. election when the two leaders met on Friday
- White House officials' refusal to challenge Putin’s view that Trump accepted his denials when questioned by reporters aboard Air Force One en route back to Washington on Saturday
- Reports from the New York Times and the Associated Press that his eldest son, son-in-law and former campaign chairman met with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer shortly after Trump won the Republican presidential nomination, in what appears to be the first confirmed private meeting between key aides to the president and a Russian national during the campaign