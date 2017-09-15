His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump renews criticism of Senate filibuster
President Trump again called for the elimination of the Senate filibuster on Friday, branding the rule "ridiculous" in an early-morning tweet.
Trump has tweeted several times about his desire to see the filibuster eliminated to make it easier to pass legislation with a simple majority.
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has brushed off the president's calls, and most senators from both parties resist the idea.
Besides, top agenda items — health care and tax reform — can be accomplished under rules that only require 51 votes for passage.
Trump's tweet, which appeared to express frustration with Republicans' inability to accomplish many items on the president's agenda, came a week after he stunned all sides by agreeing with Democrats on a stopgap measure to fund the government, temporarily lift the nation’s borrowing limit and provide Hurricane Harvey aid.
–This post contains reporting from staff writer Lisa Mascaro