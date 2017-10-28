His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump takes 'not at all presidential' swipe at Michael Moore
|Alex Wigglesworth
After a string of tame tweets sent earlier in the afternoon, President Trump appeared unable to resist taking a dig at filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore on Saturday.
In a tweet, Trump denounced Moore's Broadway show as "a TOTAL BOMB" and noted it "was forced to close. Sad!"
Trump prefaced the sentiment with an admission that it was "not at all presidential."
Moore's one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," was billed as an examination of the political and cultural dynamics that resulted in Trump's election.
In August, Moore concluded a showing by leading the audience to Trump Tower to protest the president's comments in the aftermath of deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.
"The Terms of My Surrender" concluded its limited run at the Belasco Theatre on Oct. 22.