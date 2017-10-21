His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump praises his accomplishments in tweetstorm
President Trump is trying to balance growing concerns about the legal troubles facing his administration with claims that he is one of the most productive presidents in U.S. history.
His critics argue that Trump has accomplished little on the legislative front, but the president argued otherwise in a series of tweets sent Saturday night.
Earlier Saturday, Trump celebrated the latest stock market milestones, with both the Standard & Poor's 500 index and the Dow Jones industrial average closing Friday at all-time highs, the fifth straight record close for each.
Trump also touted the Labor Department's release Thursday of statistics showing that claims for jobless aid dropped by 22,000 last week to 222,000, the fewest since March 1973.
The president spent the week feuding over a condolence call with the family of a soldier killed in Niger.