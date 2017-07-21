His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump continues to highlight economic optimism
Amid snowballing revelations stemming from investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the sudden departure of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump continued to tout economic optimism in tweets on Friday.
Trump first shared a clip from an episode of Fox Business Network's "Varney & Co." in which host Stuart Varney credited Trump with having added $4.1 trillion to the nation's wealth since he was elected.
Trump campaigned on a pro-business agenda, and stock prices have continued setting record highs since he took office.
But he has so far passed no major economic policy, a point of which Varney also took note. "The great success of the Trump presidency thus far is not what he's done, but what he promises to do: Namely, get the economy going again," he said during the segment. "Evidently, investors believe he might yet get it done."
Trump later tweeted a link to a report from the National Assn. of Manufacturers that found that a high percentage of manufacturers reported feeling optimistic about their companies' economic outlook.
A sizable portion of manufacturers who responded to the survey also reported feeling unsure whether the United States was headed in the right direction, with many of them citing political uncertainties as a factor, according to the report.
The president has promised to overhaul the tax code and rebuild the nation's infrastructure but has so far only unveiled broad outlines of those and other plans rather than concrete policy proposals.
Republican leaders have been working to roll back the Affordable Care Act, and the Senate plans to hold a vote on healthcare legislation next week.
But lawmakers still don’t know exactly what legislation they will consider or what impact it could have on health coverage for tens of millions of Americans.
The healthcare bill most recently backed by GOP leadership collapsed in the Senate earlier this week as four Republican senators opposed even bringing the bill to the floor for debate.
