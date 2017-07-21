Amid snowballing revelations stemming from investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the sudden departure of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump continued to tout economic optimism in tweets on Friday. Trump first shared a clip from an episode of Fox Business Network's "Varney & Co." in which host Stuart Varney credited Trump with having added $4.1 trillion to the nation's wealth since he was elected.

Trump campaigned on a pro-business agenda, and stock prices have continued setting record highs since he took office. But he has so far passed no major economic policy, a point of which Varney also took note. "The great success of the Trump presidency thus far is not what he's done, but what he promises to do: Namely, get the economy going again," he said during the segment. "Evidently, investors believe he might yet get it done." Everything President Trump has tweeted about the economy>> Trump later tweeted a link to a report from the National Assn. of Manufacturers that found that a high percentage of manufacturers reported feeling optimistic about their companies' economic outlook.