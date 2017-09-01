His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump touts rise in U.S. stocks
U.S. stocks rose Friday as investors viewed a relatively weak jobs report for August as likely to help keep interest rates low.
President Trump noted the development Friday evening in a tweet.
The Labor Department said U.S. employers added 156,000 jobs in August. That was a bit less than analysts expected, but investors were pleased that the economy kept growing at a steady pace while inflation remains weak. They bet that will keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates too quickly.
Car companies made gains as they reported their August sales. Wall Street expects them to get a boost as Gulf Coast residents replace the hundreds of thousands of cars damaged by rains and flooding this week.
Banks rose as bond prices dropped, which sent yields and interest rates higher.
The pattern of slow but steady job gains and weak inflation has helped push stocks up for years. Investors have worried at times that the Federal Reserve would raise rates too fast and that the economy would stumble.