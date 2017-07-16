His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, July 16
President Trump tweeted about:
- His defense of son Donald Trump Jr. from criticism regarding the latest revelations related to Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer
- His renewed attacks on Hillary Clinton and the news media
- His thanks to former advisor Michael Caputo for testifying before the House Intelligence Committee that he "never heard the word Russia" during his time with Trump's campaign
- His dismissal of a new poll that put his approval rating at a historical low
- His celebration of the commissioning of a new U.S. Navy destroyer
- His continued promotion of the U.S. Women's Open tournament at his New Jersey golf club
- His pledge that "much will be accomplished" in the coming week
Trump did not tweet about:
- A U.S. Secret Service statement that Trump Jr. was not under agency protection when he met with the Russian lawyer in June 2016, which appeared to contradict comments made by Trump attorney Jay Sekulow on ABC News’ “This Week,” in which he questioned why the Secret Service would have allowed Trump Jr. to take the meeting if it were "nefarious"