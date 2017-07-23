His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, July 23
President Trump tweeted about:
- His belief that Democrats and Russians are "laughing at" the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which he brushed aside as "phony"
- His accusation that fellow Republicans "do very little" to protect him
- His suggestion that reporting by the New York Times and Washington Post is biased against him
- His warning to Republicans that there will be "repercussions" if lawmakers fail to pass healthcare legislation
- His thanks to Fox Business Network's Lou Dobbs for rating the first six month's of Trump's presidency with a grade of "A+"
Trump did not tweet about:
- What version of healthcare legislation he'd like to see Republican lawmakers pass, as the Senate hurtles toward a potential vote this coming week without knowing exactly what it will consider or what impact it could have on health coverage for tens of millions of Americans
- Reports that Jason Greenblatt, the U.S. special representative for international negotiations, is headed to Israel in an attempt to defuse a diplomatic crisis over the placement of metal detectors at the entrance to a sacred Jerusalem plaza, which touched off a wave of deadly Palestinian unrest
- An appearance by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on ABC's "This Week," during which she indicated that Trump would sign a bill that would sharply limit his ability to suspend or terminate sanctions on Russia, which the House is scheduled to consider as early as this week
- An anticipated Monday meeting between his son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, and members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who are expected to question Kushner about his meeting in June 2016 with a Russian lawyer who has represented Moscow's spy service and another meeting with the then-Russian ambassador in which Kushner allegedly discussed setting up a secret back-channel communication to the Kremlin