Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, July 23

President Trump boards Air Force One in Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va., Saturday, July 22, 2017, after attending the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
President Trump boards Air Force One in Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va., Saturday, July 22, 2017, after attending the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • His belief that Democrats and Russians are "laughing at" the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which he brushed aside as "phony"
  • His accusation that fellow Republicans "do very little" to protect him
  • His suggestion that reporting by the New York Times and Washington Post is biased against him
  • His warning to Republicans that there will be "repercussions" if lawmakers fail to pass healthcare legislation
  • His thanks to Fox Business Network's Lou Dobbs for rating the first six month's of Trump's presidency with a grade of "A+"

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
70°