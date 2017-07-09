His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, July 9
President Trump tweeted about:
- His defense of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he also touted a proposed partnership with Russia on cybersecurity
- His belief that the Group of 20 summit was a "great success," but that the United States must fix its "many bad trade deals"
- His call for the Senate GOP to pass healthcare legislation, which came as two more Republican senators labeled the bill "dead"
- His observation that the Syria cease-fire brokered by the U.S. and Russia "seems to be holding"
- His clarification that he's not actually teaming up with Putin on cybersecurity, which came after the suggestion sparked widespread ridicule but was defended as a serious proposal by the president's surrogates in appearances on Sunday talk shows
Trump did not tweet about:
- His eldest son's admission that he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer because he was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton, in an encounter that took place shortly after his father clinched the Republican nomination but was disclosed only recently to government officials