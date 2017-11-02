His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump applauds rollout of GOP tax overhaul plan
|Associated Press
President Trump praised the rollout of the GOP's tax overhaul plan Thursday evening in a tweet.
Republican lawmakers introduced the more than 400-page bill Thursday. The proposal would lower the corporate tax rate and simplify the personal code.
Special interest groups in Washington are gearing up to influence the final legislation, which the White House hopes to have passed by the end of the year.