His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump launches petition in support of tax reform
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump urged voters to sign a White House petition supporting his tax reform proposal.
The president's appeal came in the form of a video shared Friday afternoon via Twitter.
"What could possibly be more bipartisan than allowing families to keep more of what they earn and creating an environment for real job and wage growth in the country that we love so much?" Trump said in the video. "Join me in working to unleash America's full potential, and together let's set free the dreams of all of our people."
Trump then directed viewers to a WhiteHouse.gov web page featuring the petition, which invites potential signers "to stand with President Trump and support action on our broken tax system today."
Trump's tweet followed Senate Republicans' approval late Thursday of a 2018 budget blueprint that will increase the deficit by $1.5 trillion over 10 years to allow for the president's proposed tax cuts.