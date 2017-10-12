His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump continues to tweet about tax plan
President Trump continued to tout his tax plan Thursday in tweets.
The president first highlighted the topic in a tweet promoting a segment that aired early Thursday on Fox News' "Fox & Friends." The segment apparently included clips of the president's tax reform speech in Pennsylvania the day before, as well as from his interview with Sean Hannity that aired on Fox that evening.
Later in the afternoon, Trump tweeted a video compilation of clips from the speech he delivered Wednesday in Harrisburg, Pa.
In his remarks, Trump argued that corporate tax changes would benefit ordinary Americans, delivering as much as $4,000 per household. “You’re going to have so much money to spend,” he told the crowd.
The White House said changing the way foreign earnings are taxed — along with a one-time incentive to bring back some of the estimated $2.5 trillion U.S. companies have parked abroad — would result in $4,000 more for American workers over an eight-year period.
But experts doubted such a windfall would flow to workers and said the GOP’s planned changes to individual income tax rates would largely benefit the wealthiest Americans.
