Trump thanks Merkel after G-20 summit, but their relationship remains tense
Catherine Stupp
President Trump thanked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for hosting the Group of 20 summit in a tweet on Saturday.
But his tense relationship with Merkel hasn't gotten any better after the two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany, where Trump was isolated on the other leaders' climate resolution.
“I can't exactly judge how things will be tomorrow or the day after,” Merkel said at a news conference after the summit finished Saturday.
Trump's private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin stole the show at the G-20. But it was Merkel who was in the hot seat as she shepherded the 19 other leaders through tricky negotiations and brushed aside speculation that Trump would upend the rest of the group's common ground on issues ranging from economic policy to development and trade.
Violent protests outside the summit increased pressure on Merkel, who spent much of the closing news conference thanking the police and defending her decision to hold the summit in Hamburg, which has a well-known anti-capitalist scene.
Merkel's relationship with Trump buckled earlier this year when he complained about Germany's trade surplus with the United States and threatened to impose tariffs on imports from the country.
Trump praised the German chancellor on Saturday, telling her, “You have been amazing, and you have done a fantastic job.” But Merkel made clear that the two leaders still don't see eye to eye.
“I can only take things as they are,” Merkel told reporters on Saturday.