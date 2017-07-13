TELEVISION
'Westworld' and 'Saturday Night Live' lead the 2017 Emmy nominations. Here's the complete list
Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, July 13

President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and French Army Gen. Bruno Le Ray listen to national anthems during a welcome ceremony at Les Invalides in Paris on Thursday. (Yves Herman / AFP / Getty Images)
President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and French Army Gen. Bruno Le Ray listen to national anthems during a welcome ceremony at Les Invalides in Paris on Thursday. (Yves Herman / AFP / Getty Images)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • His arrival in Paris for Bastille Day festivities
  • His remarks honoring American World War II veterans during a ceremony at the U.S. Embassy in Paris
  • His gratitude for a ceremony welcoming him to Paris
  • His praise for his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
68°