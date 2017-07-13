His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, July 13
President Trump tweeted about:
- His arrival in Paris for Bastille Day festivities
- His remarks honoring American World War II veterans during a ceremony at the U.S. Embassy in Paris
- His gratitude for a ceremony welcoming him to Paris
- His praise for his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron
Trump did not tweet about:
- Senate Republicans' unveiling of revised healthcare legislation that would still enact historic cuts in federal healthcare assistance to low- and moderate-income Americans and fundamentally scale back Medicaid’s half-century-old guarantee of health coverage for the poor
- The Congressional Budget Office's projection that Trump's budget would not add to economic growth or eliminate the deficit in coming years
- His comments scaling back his pledge to build a wall along the border with Mexico, in which he described to reporters a barrier that closely resembles the border fencing built under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama
- A Bloomberg Politics report that the United States will attempt to use its seat on the United Nations Green Climate Fund, a financial mechanism that aims to help poor nations deal with climate change, to promote the construction of coal-fired power plants around the world
- An admission by Marc Kasowitz, Trump's chief private attorney in the ongoing Russia inquiry, that he acted inappropriately when he threatened a stranger in a series of profane emails Wednesday night
- The revelation that the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. had difficulty getting into the United States because prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office in the Manhattan repeatedly impeded her entry
- A Yahoo News report that Trump's legal team was told more than three weeks ago about emails arranging the meeting between Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer, who reportedly has connections to the Kremlin