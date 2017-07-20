His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, July 20
President Trump tweeted about:
- A meeting at the Pentagon with Defense Secretary James N. Mattis
- A compilation of speeches from his first six months in office
- A new pharmaceutical packaging initiative that he says will create jobs
Trump did not tweet about:
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's plan to hold a vote next week on the Republican promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which does not appear to have enough support from his ranks to advance
- A new report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that estimates that the revised GOP healthcare bill would still nearly double the number of people without health coverage over the next decade, pushing up the ranks of the uninsured by 22 million and increasing costs for millions of sick and elderly Americans
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' insistence that he plans to remain on the job, which came after Trump said in an interview Wednesday with the New York Times that he regretted having chosen Sessions because he recused himself from the Russia election-meddling investigation
- The disclosure that the wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe does speak English, despite Trump telling the New York Times that he went over to chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner in Germany this month because Akie Abe, his seat mate, does not speak English
- The Treasury Department's fining of Exxon Mobil Corp., which it said showed "reckless disregard" for U.S. sanctions on Russia three years ago while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the oil giant's chief executive officer
- Reports that his legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's team, which is tasked with investigating whether the president's campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election, with an eye toward using those conflicts to discredit the investigation