His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump honors veterans at Paris ceremony
|Associated Press
President Trump honored American World War II veterans Thursday during a ceremony at the U.S. Embassy in Paris.
The president noted in a video clip posted to his Twitter account that the bonds between the United States and France were "forged in the fires of war."
Trump was joined at the outdoor event by three American veterans of the D-Day landings in Normandy in June 1944. He called them "real heroes" who "fought for freedom in its hour of need."