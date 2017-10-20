Trump hosts U.N. secretary-general at White House: 'We appreciate all you do!'

Trump praised U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has led the 193-member world organization since January, during an Oval Office meeting expected to focus on Trump's reform agenda, the Iran nuclear deal, Middle East peace prospects and global extremism. It was their first extended meeting.

President Trump said Friday that the United Nations has "tremendous potential" but has been underutilized in recent years.

"The United Nations has tremendous potential. It hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be," Trump said at the White House, where he was joined by his U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, and national security advisor H.R. McMaster.

The U.N., Trump said, has the "power to bring people together, like nothing else," and he predicted that "things are going to happen with the United Nations that we haven't seen before."

Guterres and Trump met briefly at the White House in April and also held talks on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly's annual meeting last month.

Guterres said he was a "true believer that we live in a messy world, but we need a strong, reformed and modernized U.N. We need a strong United States engaged, based on its traditional values — freedom, democracy, human rights."

Trump offered praise for the U.N. leader, saying "You need talent, and he's got the talent." And the president told reporters: "We'll see what happens. I'll report back to you in about seven years."

Trump said during his U.N. debut in September that the U.N. hadn't reached its potential because of "bureaucracy and mismanagement," and called upon the U.N. to change "business as usual and not be beholden to ways of the past which were not working."

He also suggested the U.S. was paying more than its fair share for U.N. operations.