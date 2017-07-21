His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump meets with Pearl Harbor survivors
President Trump welcomed to the White House three survivors of the sinking of the Arizona, which took place during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Trump met with the three men Friday in the Oval Office and thanked them for their service, calling them "a living example of true American courage." His full remarks are available here.