His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump celebrates commissioning of Navy destroyer
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump celebrated the commissioning of the U.S. Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John Finn.
The USS Finn was commissioned Saturday and brought into the Navy fleet at Hawaii's Pearl Harbor, according to a Navy news release.
It is named for Navy officer John Finn, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery during the Japanese attack on military installations in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, that plunged the United States into World War II.