Trump prolongs condolence call flap with another tweet slamming 'wacky' congresswoman

In a tweet sent early Sunday, Trump again criticized Wilson as "wacky" and called her "the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party."

President Trump continued to hit out at Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), stretching into a fifth day the dispute over Trump's condolence call to the widow of a slain soldier.

Wilson is a friend of and mentor to Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson, who was killed in Niger earlier this month.

Wilson was present when Trump called Myeshia Johnson to offer his condolences on Tuesday. The congresswoman later described Trump's comments as "insensitive," and she and Trump have publicly argued about the call's content and tone.

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, whose son was killed in Afghanistan in 2010, gave an emotional defense of the call Thursday in the White House briefing room.

Trump's response to the controversy consisted largely of tweeting attacks on the congresswoman. He accused Wilson of listening to the call secretly and denounced her account of the conversation as "totally fabricated" and "a total lie," despite corroboration from other family members who were present.

Trump also addressed the topic in an interview that aired on Fox News on Sunday.

“He was so offended, because he was in the room when I made the call and so were other people,” Trump said of Kelly’s reaction Thursday. “And the call was a very nice call. He was so offended that a woman would be — that somebody would be listening to that call. He actually couldn't believe it. Actually, he said to me ‘Sir, this is not acceptable. This is really not.’”

Trump shot back at the family's criticism that the president didn't seem to know Johnson’s name when he called.

“By the way, I spoke of the name of the young man and it was a really — it’s a very tough call. Those are the toughest calls,” he said.

— This post contains reporting from Times staff writers Sarah D. Wire and Alex Wigglesworth