Trump heads to Washington, tweets another endorsement of Sen. Luther Strange

President Trump tweeted Monday morning that he'd be returning to Washington with "much work to do."

Trump also tweeted his endorsement of Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.), who was appointed in February to temporarily fill the seat held by Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and now faces a special primary election next week to try to win the office outright.

The president flew into New York on Sunday evening. He has suggested he will address the media while there.

Trump also signaled his support of Strange last week in a tweet. The senator faces a slew of challengers in what's expected to be a tight race, including former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, state Sen. Trip Pittman and Christian Coalition leader Randy Brinson.

Absent from the morning tweets was further mention of the weekend's deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va.

On Saturday, a car driven by a man participating in a white supremacist rally plowed into a crowd, killing Heather Heyer, who was among the counter-protesters.

Also Saturday, a state police helicopter monitoring the protests crashed, causing two deaths.

Criticism from Democrats and Republicans has poured in concerning the president's failure to explicitly condemn white supremacist groups in connection with the violence. In his statement, Trump blamed the violence "on many sides."

Citizens and advocacy groups expressed outrage as well, attributing the president’s omission to a reluctance to alienate those in his base sympathetic to the hate groups.

In the face of mounting criticism, the president’s national security advisor, H.R. McMaster, said Sunday that Trump would have more to say on the subject.

“I’m sure you will hear from the president more about this,” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”