His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump praises Washington Post report, continues to lash out at NBC News
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump praised a Washington Post article on a rise in small-dollar contributions to the Republican Party.
The article credits Trump's supporters with helping the Republican National Committee to raise nearly twice as much money as its Democratic counterpart this year.
"Can't believe I finally got a good story in the @washingtonpost," Trump marveled Saturday morning in a tweet.
Trump has criticized the Post in past tweets, referring to the newspaper as a "lobbyist for Amazon" and suggesting that it helps the online shopping giant put political pressure on lawmakers to avoid paying taxes.
But on Saturday, the president appeared to have reserved the bulk of his ire for NBC News. He continued to lash out at the network in the wake of a report that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had considered abandoning Trump's Cabinet earlier this year.
The former Exxon Mobil CEO forcefully denied the report on Wednesday, though he initially did not dispute its claim that he called Trump a "moron" after a July meeting of national security officials at the Pentagon.
Trump also blasted NBC on Wednesday and Thursday in tweets referring to the network as "more dishonest than even CNN" and questioning why the Senate Intelligence Committee hasn't investigated the so-called "Fake News Networks."
NBC News has said that it stands by its reporting.