Trump tackles healthcare bill in his weekly address

President Trump shared a video clip of his weekly address, in which he championed the revised GOP healthcare bill before the U.S. Senate and said that senators will next week vote on the legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act .

"The Senate healthcare bill stops the Obamacare disaster, expands choice and drives down costs," Trump said in his remarks. "And I want to tell you the Republican Senators are working very hard to get something that’s going to be really, really good – the opposite of the big lie which was Obamacare."

A full transcript of his address is here.

Trump's tweet came as Republican leaders' efforts to pass the legislation appeared to be only a vote away from collapse.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been meeting behind closed doors to adjust the legislation after being forced to abandon a vote last month amid a revolt within his party.

But two GOP lawmakers said Thursday they would still vote no, and a number of other key lawmakers remained undecided. Every Democrat is expected to oppose the bill.

One more “no” vote would kill the bill outright in a Senate divided 52 to 48 between Republicans and Democrats.

Trump sought to turn up the pressure Friday, issuing a series of tweets in which he branded Obamacare a "disaster" and urged GOP senators to pass the overhaul bill. "Republican Senators must come through as they have promised!" he wrote.

His administration is also struggling to get support from skeptical U.S. governors.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma made their pitch Saturday morning during a closed-door meeting of the bipartisan National Governors Assn.

Vice President Mike Pence also met several of the governors privately after his public address Friday at the Rhode Island conference.

But Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, one of the bill's most prominent Republican skeptics, said Saturday it's unlikely they changed anyone's mind.

-- This post contains reporting from Lisa Mascaro, Noam N. Levey and the Associated Press